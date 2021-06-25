Stop depending on govt or white-collar jobs - Abronye to Ghanaian youth

Politics of Friday, 25 June 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Bono Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe popularly known as Abronye DC has appealed to graduates not to focus only on white-collar jobs or the government for jobs after graduation.



According to him, there are so many opportunities in the private and agricultural sectors.



Speaking on UTV’s “Adekye Nsroma” programme, Abronye DC urged the youth to help the government build the private sector.



He said, "I am appealing to the youth to help the government develop the private sector just as in Cuba and Malaysia... with our first degree, HND and Masters degree, we should not only behave as if without the government sector, there is no other opportunity anywhere or job in Ghana. It is time to join hands in the private and agriculture sectors to help build this country.”