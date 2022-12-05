Stop claiming you are a 'Nima boy', you’ve neglected us – Akufo-Addo told

General News of Monday, 5 December 2022

Former Shatta Movement family member, Idris Yusif, popularly known as Deportee, has asked the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to stop associating himself with the Nima 'brand'.



Speaking to GhanaWeb in an interview, the musician indicated that the president has not brought any development to the people of Nima, although many of the big names come from there.



“Charle we have a problem. We have a president in our community, the vice president in our community, and the Nasara coordinator, the whole of Ghana is in our community. But our community is deprived; they don’t watch us and neglect the community.



“These are our problems. When you claim you are from Nima, what have you done for our community? This is our problem. So, the president should stop claiming that he is a Nima boy. Trust me,” he said.



Deportee further noted that, people have an assumption about the Nima Community and that people living in it are rascals.



According to him, it's a lively place to live and has borne some of the finest talents like Mohammed Kudus and other big names.



“People feel Nima is an area for hooligans with one or two people with a gun but that is a perception. But when you come to Nima, it's a different place.



“Trust me, we have a number of talents. See Mo, he is one of the acts in the world, not in Ghana or in Africa. He is a product of Nima, from Nima. See Kudus, even the president is claiming that he is a Nima boy but I don't see him as a Nima Boy,” he added.







Watch an episode of E-Forum below.











