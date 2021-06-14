Stop celebrating 29 years of empty results – NPP activist to NDC

Politics of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

An activist of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hajia Adiza, has described the achievements of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) after 29 years of its existence, as empty.



The NDC, on Thursday, 10 June 2021, marked its 29th anniversary.



At an event to commemorate the anniversary, the General Secretary, Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, said the party’s achievements stand tall and cannot be compared to any other political party in Ghana.



Reacting to this, Hajia Adiza said the NDC’s achievements in road infrastructure, education, and health cannot be compared to that of the NPP.



In a video message, Hajia Adiza justified her claim by saying former President John Agyekum Kufuor, who led the country for eight years, introduced free maternal care for women, which benefitted Muslims and Zongo communities more than any group.



She said the NPP, under Mr. Kufuor, brought the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), introduced LEAP for the poor, Youth Employment Programme, and constructed major roads and interchanges.



“Mobile Money Interoperability transactions have seen massive growth due to the reduced cost of sending money to other networks and some networks even offer free transactions. This is part of the successful digitalization agenda by Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice-President Bawumia, and Chief of Staff Frema Opare.



“We have free SHS, we have NaBCo, Planting for Food, and Jobs. This tells you that the NPP’s 12 years cannot be compared to the empty 29 years of the opposition NDC,” she stated.



“Kufuor built 14 interchanges which include Tetteh Quarshie, Legon Main Gate, Atomic Junction Madina, Achimota Forest (Dimples), Police School (Caprice), ABC (Achimota old/new Station, Old Peace FM (Mile 7), Tantra Hill (Goil Filling Station). Others are Ofankor Barrier, Suhum, Mallam Junction, Asokwa Interchange (Kumasi), Sofoline, and Asafo.



“Nana Akufo-Addo is building 5 interchanges and one is fully completed and the rest are 80% completed. Talk about the Kumasi International Airport which is about 85% complete.



“The Suame Interchange in Kumasi is also in the pipeline as well as the Accra-Kumasi dual carriage road, which is also in the pipeline. So, together, Kufuor and Nana have built 19 interchanges aside from the numerous achievements,” Hajia Adiza added.



She continued: “Let me remind the NDC that under Nana Akufo-Addo, we have the Ghana Card, one constituency-one ambulance, MoMo interoperability, digitalization, especially for passport, birth certificate, driving license, etc.”



She noted that the country has benefitted from two sets of COVID-19 vaccines.



Under John Mahama, she said Ghana experienced four years of intermittent power supply popularly known as ‘dumsor’, which collapsed many businesses and made normal life unbearable.



Unlike the NDC, Hajia Adiza said under the NPP government, “we have medical drones supplying emergency medical materials and blood to health centres in a matter of some few minutes, which is helping to save lives”.



“We have 1D1F, 1Village-1Dam, lower interest rates by banks, low inflation, and the icing on the cake is the African Continental Free Trade Secretariat (AfCFTA).”



She said the NDC is simply disturbing Ghanaians with their 29-year anniversary celebration, adding that if she had her way, she would advise the NDC to abandon its plans to celebrate because they have nothing good to offer.