Stop campaigning for Alan Kyerematen – Movement for Bawumia Chairman warns

Politics of Monday, 18 October 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Duncan Opoku Boateng (Bombay), Chairman of the movement for Bawumia 2024, has asserted that Abraham Boadi, a member of the New Patriotic Party, should halt his campaign for Alan Kyerematen to lead the party in the 2024 elections.



He made this statement in an interview on the Epa Hoa Daben show with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy 98.9FM.



“I have respect for the elderly and if our party elders have spoken I can’t stand against their wish. We’ve been asked to halt campaigning for anyone who wants to hold the flagbearer position but Abraham Boadi is against the party’s directives.”



He noted that anyone currently campaigning for someone else is disrespectful. “That is why I plead with John Boadu to tell Abraham Boadi to suspend his campaign for Alan Kyerematen,” he said.



He added that any campaign against the wishes of the party leadership will be suspended. “Bawumia and his elders have given a strict warning on any campaign on his behalf and that shows that he respects the party leaders,” he revealed.



Concluding, he said John Boadu should put a halt to the presidential campaign against Bawumia as it can disrupt the peace amongst the party members.