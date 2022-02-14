Stop burning car tyres, prevent lead poisoning - EPA

Health News of Monday, 14 February 2022

Acting Director of Internal Communication at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Madam Hellen Asiamah has urged residents of Agbogbloshie and Old Fadama to limit the rate at which they burn tyres, fuels, metals and other substances to prevent lead poisoning.



She also urged them to take hygienic and urgent steps at avoiding the breeding grounds for mosquitoes as these can lead to yellow fever infections, reports africaneditors.com.



According to her, the absorption of gases from burning substances into the human body causes lead poisoning that is harmful to mankind.



She made this known during the Agbogbloshie/Old Fadama Community Engagement organized by The Light Foundation (TLF) and UNICEF under the Religious Leaders Support for COVID-19 Vaccines Confidence, Lead Poisoning and Yellow Fever on Sunday, February 13, 2022, in Accra.



Hellen Asiamah said, "When burning substances such as tyres, paints, car battery, the gasses are absorbed into the body causing lead poisoning. If you don't have Ghana card it doesn't mean, you can't go for Covid-19 vaccination, mosquito causes yellow fever, jaundice, making your eyes yellowish. You need yellow fever test to travel outside Ghana. Let's go for vaccination to boost our immune systems."



The World Health Organisation had predicted that COVID-19 could kill 190,000 people in Africa in 2020.



The United Nations Commission for Africa's report also predicted that Africa could witness 300,000 deaths from the pandemic COVID-19 in 2020 even under the best-case scenario that cites modeling from Imperial College London. But, in the worst case scenario with no interventions against the novel Coronavirus, Africa was said to record about 3.3 million deaths with 1.2 billion infections.



In an interview with the media on the sidelines of the Agbogbloshie and Old Fadama Community Engagement, the CEO of The Light Foundation (TLF), Shikh Ali Abubakar Napari, appealed to journalists to consistently use their platforms to intensify education of Ghanaians on lead poisoning, yellow fever, and scale up sensitization about vaccination to ensure efficiency and effectiveness.



The Light Foundation (TLF) in December 2021, trained over 200 pastors and imams across Ghana as ambassadors.



Contributing to the debate, Secretary of Council of Chiefs for Agbogbloshie and Old Fadama who chaired the Community Engagement, Torgbui Arku Sabah, congratulated TLF and UNICEF and urged that the sensitization programme on the vaccination for the pandemic, lead poisoning and yellow fever be extended to other communities in Ghana to improve health outcomes.



The Krobo Chief, Nene Oware, who spoke on behalf of the Christian Community in Agbogbloshie and Old Fadama, said "The community engagement by The Light Foundation and UNICEF will complement education and sensitization programme the embarked on as religious leaders when Ghana was hard-hit by infectious Covid-19 pandemic. I urge all and sundry to take lessons from today's community engagement seriously."



Meanwhile, the Old Fadama Imam Fuseini entreated community members to adopt behavioral patterns required to improve health conditions and outcomes. Let's pay attention to Covid-19 vaccination, lead poisoning and yellow fever in accordance with the lessons learnt.



In attendance of the Agbogbloshie/Old Fadama community engagement were, Frafra Chief Adamu A, Kotokoli Chief Mumuni Salifu, Chief Malgu Naa, Ewe Chief Torgbui Arku Sabah, Krobo Chief Nene Oware, Kokomba Chief Okpenja, Chief Gushie Naa Mohammed Yakubu, Saha Naa Yelpalsi Naa, Mohammed Zakaria, Abubakar Chari Chari, Old Fadama Community Organiser Abdullai Yakubu, Secretary of Old Fadama Deveopment Association Alhaji Abdullai Suleman, Poet Nakeeyat Dramani.