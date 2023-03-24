Stop blaming the devil for road accidents and maintain discipline on our roads – Nana Osei Yeboah to drivers

General News of Friday, 24 March 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Nana Osei Yeboah Asuamah, Director of Administration at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi, has expressed grave concern about the high rate of accidents and deaths recorded weekly on the Kumasi-Techiman-Tamale road, which requires immediate attention and a long-term solution.



He said the situation where some people attribute road crashes to the devil and evil forces must end.



He opined that drivers must remain disciplined on our roads and avoid reckless driving, indiscipline, and disregard for road traffic regulations.



He said, "Road accidents must not be blamed on evil spirits or the devil. Everyone blames the devil, but observing how recklessly some drivers drive on our roads will astound you. The majority of them don't respect our road traffic regulations. That is what is causing these accidents. These incidents are numerous, and the number of deaths recorded is concerning."



"As a health worker, it is very sad to note the high cost of treating injuries, saying that some accident victims spend between GHC 20,000 and GHC 60,000 on treatment, so it is wise to arrive late and safe rather than arrive early and injured or dead", the Director of Administration at Okomfo Anokye Teaching hospital added.