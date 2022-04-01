Stop blaming NPP gov’t for economic hardship – Abronye DC to NDC

Politics of Friday, 1 April 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, also known as 'Abronye DC', has asked the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to stop blaming President Nana Akufo-Addo for the current economic hardship facing the country.



He said the global coronavirus pandemic and the current Russian invasion of Ukraine had affected the economy, as captured in the 2022 state of the nation address delivered by the president.



Speaking on Anopa Bofoↄ's morning show on Angel FM, Abronye DC wondered why the NDC is refusing to accept that the outbreak of Covid-19 has affected all sectors of the country's economy.



Delivering the address on Wednesday, March 30, in parliament, the president said the pandemic had exposed other shortcomings of the country.



"The economic devastation by COVID has, since the beginning of this year, been further aggravated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has worsened the economic outlook of the entire world."



"We, in Ghana, have not escaped this development, and the consequences are being felt in rising living costs at our markets and at fuel stations. The terrible events in Ukraine have a direct impact on our lives here in Ghana," the president said.



Meanwhile, there has been a public outcry on the current economic hardship, with the opposition NDC being the lead critics, claiming it has been mismanaged.



However, Abronye believes NDC has no right to question the NPP-led government because the economy under the erstwhile John Dramani administration was worst, which amounted to an "epidemic" even though they did not face any challenges as Covid-19 and others.



In setting the record straight, the maverick politician recalled a speech delivered in November 2021 by former President John Dramani Mahama at an African Economic Congress forum in Abuja, where he admitted the negative impact on Africa's economy by the disease.



"Admittedly, COVID-19 is one of many challenges that has aggravated Africa's vulnerabilities and exacerbated existing development challenges. COVID is impacting and impeding the previously steady progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), whose target date is only eight years away.



"Ladies and gentlemen, there is no doubt that these are very challenging and unprecedented times for Africa and the rest of the world. However, despite all the challenges and heartbreaks this pandemic has visited on us, there is one thing we can all agree on: and that is, when the pandemic is finally over, one sanitary practice that will remain with us," Mr. Mahama said.



These, Abronye DC is questioning the logic and analogy the opposition party is using to apportion the economic blame on the NPP government since they had earlier acknowledged the pandemic on the continent, including Ghana.



"So what former President Mahama said at the congress about what Covid-19 has caused and what President Akufo-Addo said yesterday, is there any difference," he asked.



To this end, the Bono Regional Chairman says the NDC's utterances over the country's economy are attributed to their hunger amidst seeking political power.