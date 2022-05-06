Stop being petty about E-Levy- Obiri Boahen to Ghanaians

General News of Friday, 6 May 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has urged Ghanaians to stop being petty about the implementation of the controversial E-Levy.



The E-levy was passed on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Parliament.



On Sunday, May 1st 2022, the deduction of the E-levy took effect.



It has been reported that mobile money transactions has dropped since the deduction of the E-levy started.



Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Nana Obiri Boahen said Ghanaians must be sincere and accept the E-levy irrespective of the party they are affiliated to.



He was of the firm belief that the collection of the money will help Government generate enough revenue to develop the nation, therefore encouraging the public to accept it and rather demand accountability from the government.



“Whether foreign transactions are being deducted or not, it’s government’s way of generating money. So, if we want to be sincere with our country Ghana, we should not be so petty about the E-levy. I do not accept it because I am NPP, I accept it because it is a way the government will collect money to develop the country,” he said.



Meanwhile, he also encouraged Ghanaians to keep their monies on their MOMO wallet and and transact business through momo, saying it was safer and secure.



“When you send money through momo, it is safe and secure. Last three weeks, some women were going to Burkina Faso to purchase tomatoes, robbers attacked them and took their monies. Even though the E-Levy is tax, if you send money and they deduct you, it is still secure. Imagine taking about GHC10,000 and putting it on you from Kumasi to Accra, it is not safe,” he said.