Stop begging politicians for favours and selling your heritage - Otumfuo to chiefs

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

So far as chiefs in Ghana keep running to politicians for favours, the chieftaincy front will remain divided and eventually lose its relevance, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has warned his colleagues.



Admonishing the custodians of Ghana’s traditions and culture at the opening ceremony of the National House of Chiefs’ building, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said: “As fathers of this nation, politics came to meet you and the politicians came later … but ask yourself, why are you not being recognised as such? It is because of our own doing”.



“We troop to politicians begging them for certain things so we’re divided in the front. You have to be united; you should know the essence of chieftaincy.



“Let them come to you for advice, let them come to you for direction… if we don’t do that and we go for our petty whatever benefits that we want, you’ll sell your heritage to the politician.



“I’m stressing this because chieftaincy has something to do for Ghana and if we don’t, the relevance of it will be questioned by the youth who don’t appreciate yesterday but today,” the Asante monarch added.



Built in 1949 by Otumfuo Sir Osei Agyemang II, the National House of Chief’s edifice was rendered dysfunctional for some time now due to lack of maintenance.



The building was renovated at the cost of GHS3.5 million, which has been reimbursed by the government.



President of the House, Togbe Afede XIV, expressed optimism that the office will help digitise all documents to guide their work.





