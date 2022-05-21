Stop beating us so we see you as our 'friends' - Pratt tells Security Services

General News of Saturday, 21 May 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr., has called for a cordial relationship between the security services and the people of Ghana.



Speaking on Ghana's state on terrorism during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, Mr. Pratt noted that one way to prevent terrorist attacks is for the security services to collaborate with the public.



However, looking at the behaviour of some security personnel towards civilians, he wondered if the public could indeed rely on them.



"If they keep beating, slapping and injuring us, they should not be expecting any collaboration from the public," Mr. Pratt cautioned.



He advised that "the public must see the security services as their friends, as their protectors", hence believing "if that's achieved, it will enhance the public collaboration and strengthen our security".



Mr. Pratt was keen on collective national efforts to ensure zero terrorism in Ghana.