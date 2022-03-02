Stop bastardising the judicial system - NPP to NDC

General News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

Yaw Buaben Asamoa, the communications director of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has accused the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of attempting to bastardise state institutions including the judiciary.



Asamoa’s comment comes after the NDC petitioned the Commonwealth Secretariat in the UK over what it called human rights violations, criminal persecutions and harassment of its members.



“It’s premature, all that they are doing is premature. What do they want us to do, abandon the judicial system with processes ongoing based on their opinion of the way justice is meted out in this country,” Buaben told Asaase News on Tuesday (1 March).



“They have never edified the judiciary in this country. They have consistently attacked the judiciary in and out of power.”



Asamoa added: “They want to operate above the law and they want to operate in a way that sets them apart from the rest of us. So, in what way is the Commonwealth going to benefit us when we have a judiciary.”



Petition



The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has petitioned the Commonwealth Secretariat in the UK over what it called human rights violations, criminal persecutions and harassment of its members.



Addressing the media in Accra on Monday, the general secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia says the judiciary is being used by the Akufo-Addo-led government to harass its members and fears most of the cases against NDC officials will not go in their favour.



The NDC has, therefore, petitioned the Commonwealth to bring a team of investigators and lawyers to assess the adequacy and quality of the justice being administered to its members.