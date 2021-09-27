Stop asking married women to have children – Sociologist

General News of Monday, 27 September 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A Sociologist has called on the public to stop putting undue pressure on women to have children, suggesting that such demands can force some women to do absurd things to satisfy society.



Justice Siaw speaking on the Morning Starr on Monday said the case of the Takoradi woman who faked a pregnancy could have been due to societal pressure.



“What I think this woman did was to carry this fake pregnancy for people in the community to see that she was pregnant so that those who saw her as barren will take their minds off her.



“This woman could have been drawn to this problem by social pressure because in the Ghanaian community if you marry and you don’t have kids, it means you have an issue…I think our society should stop putting undue pressure on women to have children.”



The Takoradi woman who confessed to faking her pregnancy and kidnapping will appear before a Takoradi Circuit court today.



She was arrested on Friday after confessing to the crime following interrogation by police. She was discharged from the Effia-Nkwanta hospital before the arrest.



Reports of her pregnancy and kidnapping have caught the attention of the nation for the past weeks.



Earlier, a top police source told Empire News the suspect had asked for forgiveness from her husband Michael Simons who is deemed innocent.



The victim, now a suspect, according to the police source, said she had not had sexual intercourse with her husband for the past three (3) to four (4) months claiming that she could lose her pregnancy if they got intimate.



The couple had reportedly been looking for children.