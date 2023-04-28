Stop asking illiterate questions – Sammy Gyamfi 'schools' presidential staffer on social interventions

General News of Friday, 28 April 2023

National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has accused Dennis Miracles Aboagye, a presidential staffer, of exhibiting signs of illiteracy.



Sammy Gyamfi’s jibe at Aboagye was connected to a challenge the staffer posed to him about mentioning one social intervention that the NDC has undertaken over the 16 years that it has been in government.



“My brother asked me to mention a social intervention that the NDC has embarked upon. That question betrays his understanding of social intervention. It is a very illiterate question. GETFund is an NDC intervention.



“No social intervention has helped education than this Fund. That a government sets aside a percentage of VAT to be paid into a fund for education-related matters. If you don’t know such basic things, you are not fit for such platforms… you need to go back to JHS,” Sammy stated on the April 27 edition of Accra-based Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme.



He also mentioned other interventions like the free cocoa fertilizers, free cocoa hybrid seedlings and the provision of laptops, school uniforms and sandals as part of interventions the NDC has rolled out in the past.



He defined social intervention as “any intervention by a government in the social affairs of the people,” before adding: “So, if you read and learn, you won’t sit on such a platform and make a mockery of yourself…. Let this be the last time you sit on radio and ask this illiterate question,” he stressed.



The NPP have usually pointed at the National Health Insurance programme, the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) and Free SHS as major social interventions and accused the NDC of having none despite claiming it has socialist leanings.



