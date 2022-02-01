Stop annoying Ghanaians - Mahama told

General News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: Michael Asante, Contributor

Executive member of the Tema East Constituency branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Ashitey Adjei, has accused former president John Mahama of being an annoyance to Ghanaians.



In another write-up on happenings in the party, Mr. Ashitey Adjei, who is popularly called Moshake, laments that the former President’s annoyance is rubbing on the NDC and therefore demanded he should stop annoying Ghanaians.



“It is clear that in the 2024 elections, our party the NDC stands a good chance after the NPP has had its eight years in office, but this good chance is in danger of being messed up by Mr. John Mahama with his unguarded public utterances,” Moshake wrote.



His complaint is in connection to former President Mahama’s vow that the NDC Minority in parliament is against the e-levy and will oppose it because the Akufo-Addo government is living large.



In a Facebook post Mr. Mahama had written that, “The NDC remains opposed to the imposition of the numerous fresh taxes on Ghanaians at a time when Government is living large and unwilling or unable to trim expenditure, cut waste and check corruption,” he stated.



But according to Moshake, “this unsolicited advocacy is not only misleading but could potentially court hatred for the NDC because the impression is that the opposition to the e-levy is political and connected to Mahama’s presidential ambition.”



According to Moshake, “it is not true that it is everybody in the NDC who is against the e-levy because the Akufo-Addo government is living large. Some of us are still nationalistic and would want to see our country move on.



“This is not to say that we do not have our concerns about the e-levy, but that Mahama’s claim that we are opposed to e-levy because the government is living large is not exactly our sentiment.”



Moshake added that many in the NDC are apprehensive about the e-levy because of the fear that it will negatively impact their finances. “That claim that the Akufo-Addo government is living large and therefore we in the NDC are opposed to the e-levy is a figment of Mr. Mahama’s imagination, not representative of the view in NDC.”



Moshake lamented that the former President’s propaganda, “gives a completely unnecessary below the belt political punch to the e-levy and has the potential to make Ghanaians think that the NDC is opposed to the e-levy as a matter of devious and confrontational politics which is not so.”



The firebrand NDC Executive member demanded that the former President, “stop speaking on behalf of the party when no one has hired him to do so.”



“per our constitution, Mr. John Mahama is no longer the leader of the NDC after he lost the last election as our flagbearer. The leader of our party at the moment is the National Chairman; it is his word that carries weight and represents the official view of the NDC.



He adds, “I, therefore, urge Ghanaians to disregard the selfish propaganda of Mr. John Mahama.”