Stop all processes seeking passage of C.I. for 2024 election – NDC to EC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has demanded that the Electoral Commission of Ghana halts all the processes it has started to get a draft Constitution Instrument (C.I.) for the registration of voters and the 2024 Election passed by Parliament.



The Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, who made this demand at a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, September 20; said that the process had to be stopped because if the proposed C.I. is passed, it will lead to a lot of eligible Ghanaians voters being disenfranchised.



He said that the C.I., among other things, effectively changes how Ghanaians are identified for voter registration and puts unnecessary impediments in the way of eligible Ghanaians voters who want to vote.



“We demand an immediate cessation of all work on the laying of the CI in Parliament pending thorough deliberations and consultations with all relevant stakeholders to fine-tune it to take on board the concerns expressed by us and others that may be held by other stakeholders,” Ofosu-Ampofo said.



He added that the C.I. which was used for the 2020 Election is good enough and should be used for the 2024 Elections.



“Given the above circumstances, we are of the considered view that C.I. 91 as amended is adequate for voter registration and the subsequent conduct of the 2024 elections as the EC has not provided any justification for the proposed changes,” he noted.



The NDC chairman indicated that the main resource for the party’s opposition to the proposed C.I. is the EC’s intent to use only the Ghana Card as the primary document needed for voter registration.



“The Ghana card is a new feature of our national life and cannot immediately become the only means to identify a Ghanaian only because it plays into the hands of the NPP whose members constitute the leadership of both the National Identification Authority and the EC,” he added.



He further stated that if the EC insists on going on with the proposed C.I. the NDC will mobilise Ghanaians to stop it.



