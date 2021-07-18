Stop acting as if you’re a Minister in the US cabinet - Prof. Avea Nsoh to Adutwum

General News of Sunday, 18 July 2021

Professor of Linguistics and Principal for the Adjumako Campus of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), Avea Nsoh, has taken a swipe at the Minister of Education Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum.



According to him, the mindset of Dr. Adutwum in his implementation of education policies in Ghana is like someone living and working as a Minister for Education in the United States of America(USA).



His comments came on the backdrop of the government paying over GHS 34.8million to procure past questions for final-year Junior High School pupils.



Prof. Avea holds the view that the idea behind this was not only carefully thought through but a wrong priority.



He argues that such huge sums of monies could have been used to deal with some of the teething challenges in the educational system in the country.



“Can someone remind the Education Minister that he is a minister in Ghana but not the US?," he said in an interview on A1 Radio monitored MyNewsGh.com.



He went further to indicate that there is suspicion in the engagement of a private firm to do the reproduction of past questions from WAEC when a government publishing house could have equally done the same at a lower cost.



Prof. Avea added that doubts about profiteering by some government officials cannot be ruled out.



"As someone who has worked in the political system, I have doubt about the genuineness of this deal. It could be possible some powerful people have an interest in it," he stated.



Speaking on the procurement of mathematical sets where a contract has been signed by the government and Bluegrass has been abrogated, Prof. Avea indicated the situation was not different in the case of the past questions.