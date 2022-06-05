Stop Spreading false news about teachers - Former TTAG Coordinator to media

Regional News of Sunday, 5 June 2022

Source: Adam Abdul-Fatawu Wunizoya

The former National Coordinator for the Teacher Trainee Association of Ghana (TTAG), Mr Joshua Owusu Yeboah has questioned the authenticity of a story published by Volta Webpage, (blogger) on an alleged trainee who has impregnated 24 girls including his headteacher and additional 3 female teachers during his teaching practice period.



According to him, the story is not only fallacious but also an attempt to tarnish the image of teachers in the country. He again expressed his displeasure on how some media houses and social media influencers publish stories about teachers without making a fact-check.



"This fallacious story has been trending since yesterday, and it saddens me that even if there wouldn't be a fact-check, a simple analysis of the story would help you to know the malicious intention of the publisher," he said.



In the early hours of Friday, June 3, 2022, a story published by one Sir Obed Five of voltawebpage.com indicated that a teacher trainee on teaching practice impregnated 24 girls, a headmistress and four female teachers.



But Mr Joshua who is not happy about the attempt by some bloggers to tarnish the image of teachers in Ghana, said because of supervision, the proximity of colleges is taken into consideration before trainees are allowed to embark on teaching practice in any basic school, and there was no way a college in the Western region will allow its student to do their teaching practice in Ashanti Region.



"It must also be put on record that the only College in the Western region is Holy Child College of Education, which is also a single-sex ( women) College. Is the publisher trying to insinuate that a female teacher trainee has impregnated 24 of her fellow gender? " he questioned



He again said that trainees as of now are not doing their teaching practice so it makes it hard to believe the story.



"Trainees have only embarked on one teaching practise after the introduction of the BED programme excluding their weekly STS, and it lasted for only four months in 2021. So, no trainee as of now is doing his/her teaching practice", he added.



He finally expressed his dissatisfaction with how this story would tarnish the image of teachers and called on teacher unions to arrest the publisher if found culpable.