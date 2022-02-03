Stop E-levy engagements while Bagbin is away – ACEPA to MPs

General News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Executive Director of the African Center for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Rasheed Draman, has cautioned against presenting the Electronic Transfer Levy otherwise known as the E-levy to Parliament for consideration and possible passage while the Speaker Alban Bagbin is away.



He said such a move could create confusion and lead to unnecessary fisticuffs as was witnessed before the house went on recess in December last year.



Speaking in an interview with GBC News, Dr. Draman, said per the Standing Orders of the House, presiding over activities by the first Deputy Speaker in the absence of the Speaker creates a shortfall of one member on the majority side which is crucial during vote.



Dr. Draman maintained members of the House should wait until the return of the speaker to vote on the e-levy to avert unnecessary chaos.



“If there is any bill that is critical and needs everybody’s vote they should wait till the Right Honourable Speaker is in the chair, whatever time that maybe, because I think that can wait. Human health cannot wait but the Bill can wait”.



Dr. Draman, said it is important for members of the majority side to appreciate the realities and challenges they are confronted with and work around it by building consensus.



“I know the Speaker was in town the whole of last week so for instance if there is a critical bill that needs to be voted upon maybe the leadership of Parliament would have to work around his schedule such that they do it when the right Honourable Speaker is in the chair.”



“I believe that the minority side because they don’t have any ministerial obligations and responsibilities they are able to attend to parliament and be there in their numbers. But the other side because of ministerial obligations and maybe other issues they are not able to be there punctually at all time. What this says is that, they would have to do a lot of reaching out to the minority side because they need the business of the house to pass and they know the reality” Dr. Draman added.



Dr. Draman, encouraged members of the Majority side to ensure they are able to mobilize their members during critical decision making in the House.



Parliament in December last year turned unruly during voting to consider the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) proposed by the government in the 2022 Budget, under a certificate of urgency.



MPs from opposing sides of the House were at each other’s throat following an attempt by the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu who was presiding over proceedings, to vacate his seat momentarily to enable him to join in the head count voting.



But members of the Minority side protested the procedure and said Joe Osei Owusu could not vote as the Presiding Speaker.



Attempts to have the Bill taken through various stages on Friday, January 28, 2022 ended inconclusive as the Minority MPs were still opposed to the proposals.