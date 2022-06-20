Stonebwoy, Dr. Duffuor to give facelift to Trekume Basic School

Regional News of Monday, 20 June 2022

Source: Albert Gooddays

Dancehall artiste, Livingston Etse Setekla well known as Stonebwoy, and Former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor are to reconstruct Trekume Kindergarten, Primary, and Junior High School blocks in the Anloga District of Volta Region.



The politician and Musician came together to impact lives through their non-profit organisations, Duffuor Foundation and Livingston Foundation respectively.



According to Stonebwoy, his foundation has over the years supported many vulnerable Ghanaians throughout the country in areas of health, education, and skills training and that's exactly what Duffuor Foundation undertakes hence the need to join forces to "do more of these things".



Stonebwoy who was speaking during a brief durbar held in the school on Friday, June 17, 2022, before breaking ground for the project added that "everyone needs help" and so he has thought it wise to establish his foundation with an aim of giving the necessary help to people.



The award-winning artist and father of two noted that he doesn't want to be known for his music career only, however, he is pleased to channel any "little resources" he has into giving opportunities to others.



On the side of the Former Minister, who's hoping to be the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), "our children need a decent environment" to enable them to learn. The current state of the environment of Trekume is unacceptable hence his decision to collaborate with Stonebwoy to facelift the institution.







He said similar situations are in other parts of the country and he's poised to make a change.



In all, a 6-unit primary block, 3-unit junior high school, and 3-unit kindergarten dilapidated blocks are expected to be renovated in 12 months' time.



The community has called on benevolent Ghanaians to give them decent accommodation for teachers, an ICT lab, and furniture.