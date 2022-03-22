Stone quarry workers lament low patronage of product at Kadjebi

Regional News of Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Source: GNA

Members of the Biakoye Stone Quarry Association, Kadjebi, have lamented the low patronage of their products in recent times, which has negatively impacted their livelihoods.



They called on the leadership to be proactive to solve their challenges as most of the youths were abandoning the job to seek greener pastures in Accra, Kumasi, and Tamale among other towns.



Mr. Eric Mensah, the Organiser of the Association, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at the Quarry Site at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.



He said some prospective customers gave their own prices as low as GH₵2.00 per head pan with the excuse that the driver and the loaders would also be paid, thus making them run at a loss.



Madam Dela Amekor, a Member of the Association, said lack of unity among the workers was a contributory factor to most of the customers cheating them.



She said some members would decide to sell their product at reduced prices because they needed money urgently, hence disregarding the Association’s agreed price.



Madam Amekor attributed that to leadership failure and called on the leaders to be up to the task.



Mr. Samuel Agyemang, another member, said though stone quarrying was a lucrative job, the unfavourable prices customers quote scared most of the youth.



He, therefore, reiterated the need for the leadership to be proactive and act in a concerted effort in solving their problems.