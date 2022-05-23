Still reeling from shock of contents of Sir John’s last will – Mahama’s aide goes Biblical

General News of Monday, 23 May 2022

An aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari has commented on the purported last will and testament of former New Patriotic Party, NPP, General Secretary, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, alias Sir John.



As the legal, social and moral angles of the issue continue to be explored in traditional and on social media, Bawah Mogtari opted to go Biblical to state her shock at the contents in the will.



"Still reeling from the shock of the contents of the Last Will and testament of the Late Sir John!! (please can we see the contents of his Assets Declaration Form please)" part of her May 23, 2022 post read.



She had started the post with a verse that read: 'I will gladly spend myself and all I have for you.' - 2 Corinthians 12:15 NLT



About Sir John's will



It has emerged that some members of the NPP, had already acquired some portions of the Achimota forest lands even before the government's recent return of some peripherals of the forest to its custodial owners, identified as the Owoo family.



According to page 5 of the last will and testament of Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie (Sir John) available to GhanaWeb, the late CEO of the Forestry Commission together with one Charles Owusu, had already secured parts of the Achimota Forest lands.



Sir John in his will wrote that, he owns 0.987 acres of the Achimota Forest land and he gives his portion to his nephews, Michael Owusu, Yaw Boadu and Kwabena Amoateng, forever.



"I give my land also situate at Achimota Forest in the name of Fasoh Limited and measuring 0.987 acres to my nephews Michael Owusu, Yaw Boadu and Kwabena Amoateng, forever.



"I jointly own a piece of land at Achimota Forest with Charles Owusu, upon my demise, my portion of the said land should be given to Ruth Korkor Odonkor.



"I give my portion of the land that I jointly own at the Achimota Forest in the name of DML Limited to Elizabeth Asare Boateng who at the time of making this Will is domiciled in the USA, forever," portions of Sir John's will read.



Immediately copies of Sir John's last Will was made public, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, in a statement indicated that, it has requested for all documents relating to the Achimota lands, as part of an initial inquiry to ascertain the veracity of the claims which are contained in the will of Sir John.



"Considering that the issues that form the basis of the allegations predate the tenure of the current Minister, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, MP, it is important that he is seized with the full facts to enable him take appropriate action, if, indeed, there is any merit in the claims.