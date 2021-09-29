Still no electricity in parts of Northern Region - NEDCo cites safety reasons

Regional News of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Communities without electricity and are hooked onto the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo), may have to be in the situation for some time as officials have indicated that they are not ready to attend to any problem.



NEDCo said it has not officially suspended operations, but cannot provide any service for safety reasons.



This development comes following Saturday’s riots which saw some irate youth vandalize property belonging to the power distributor over the recent Police brutality at Napanzoo, a suburb of Tamale.



Speaking to the issue in Tamale over complaints about lights out in some areas within its operational area, the Public Relations Officer of NEDCo, Ibrahim Ababa, said 80% of the company’s work is done in the communities but safety of their workers cannot be guaranteed for now.



He said Management of NEDCo is not sure if the perpetrators are still hovering around their offices to visit mayhem on them. According to him, Management considers the safety of workers very seriously and urged areas without lights to bear with them.



Mr. Ababa added that NEDCo is ready to provide services to its customers but it appeared tempers were still high and staff may still be at risk. He said they have lodged an official complaint to the Police about the distraction in their offices and expects the law enforcement agencies to follow due processes in identifying those who carried out the act.



Mr. Ababa indicated that ideally, areas with electricity problems should have been attended to, but staff cannot use their private vehicles or even official vehicles to render services to anybody for now.