Stigma as Journalist who openly admitted his HIV/AIDS status ejected by landlord

General News of Thursday, 12 August 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

A young Journalist whose name is given as Richard has told a sad tale about his life in the past week which is heartbreaking.



Richard in an interview with Crime Check Foundation revealed that he was HIV?AID positive.



He added that he had involved himself with homosexuality and that could be how he got infected by the virus.



However, after the revealing interview, Richard said he headed home but was prevented from entering by his Landlady.



He says the landlady is not comfortable with his condition and has thrown him out of the house for fears of infecting others.



“I got home and my landlady said he’s not going to allow me to enter the house, the landlord chased me out of the house. She said I can’t stay in the house anymore because I have HIV/AIDS.”



He continued ” I went to the barbering shop and the barber said his boss has asked him not to allow me to get a haircut from the shop so he sacked me. He said even if he sees him with me, he will sack him. My family is avoiding me, my friends are also avoiding me



Speaking to the Landlady, she disclosed that it’s a family house and her relatives who also own stakes in the house have ordered her to sack the young man from the house because they do not want an HIV/AIDS patient in their house.