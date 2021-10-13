Stick to praying and pouring libation - Asiedu Nketia to Chiefs

General News of Wednesday, 13 October 2021

• Johnson Asiedu Nketia has called on chiefs to desist from partisan politics



• He believes that this will go a long way to ensure stability in the country



• He adds that the chiefs should continue to pray by pouring libation



General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has called on chiefs to avoid participating in partisan politics as it can bring instability.



He said traditional rulers must stay on the path of pouring libation, independence and peacebuilding.



"Stay on the path of independence, peacebuilding, and to continue to pray and pour libation for us. Advise every politician and if Nananom [traditional rulers] indicate that violence is abhorred, that advice will go to all politicians in the country,” Myjoyonline.com quoted him.



Speaking during a courtesy call on the Eastern Regional House of Chief at Atekyem on Tuesday as part of John Mahama’s ‘Thank You’ tour the General Secretary of the party said the participation of chiefs in politics was removed in 1992, it is, therefore, dangerous for chiefs to involve in such activities.



“We removed the clauses that allow chiefs to participate in our type of politics. It is through partisan politics that government leaders are elected.



“So if we allowed the chiefs to participate, some may find themselves at the right side of the government in power and others will find themselves on the wrong side of the government in power,” Asiedu Nketia added.