Stephen Ntim won on the notion of ‘let’s try him and see’ just like Nana Addo - Asiedu Nketia

Asiedu Nketia says NPP delegates voted for Ntim because of sympathy



Stephen Ntim will fail like Akufo-Addo, Asiedu Nketia suggests



Stephen Ntim elected NPP chairman after 5 attempts



The General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has asserted that Stephen Ayensu Ntim only became Chairman of the NPP because of the sympathy the delegates had for him because of his four previous tries.



He said that just like President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Stephen Ayensu Ntim was voted for based on ‘let us try him and see’.



In a Power FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Asiedu Nketia added that Stephen Ntim will fail just as President Akufo-Addo is failing.



“… Stephen Ntim winning was because of 'Let us him try and see’. That is what Nana Addo did to win the election when he asked Ghanaians to try him and see. That is what the delegates were saying during the campaign. They were saying that Ntim was tired because he had tried to be National Chairman on five different occasions, so the delegates should try him and see. That is exactly why Ghanaians voted for Nana Addo, and he has now landed the country into this mess.



“Akufo-Addo won the presidency because of 'let us try him and see’ and he has failed miserably; Ntim was also voted for because of 'let us try him and see’ and he will also fail,” he said in Twi.



Also, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said that the newly elected executives of the NPP (New Patriotic Party) will not have much impact on the outcome of the 2024 elections.



According to him, elections are won based on the performance of the government on the economy.



He added that the NPP government has collapsed Ghana’s economy and there is nothing the NPP executive can do to salvage the situation.



After eyeing the NPP chairmanship position for nearly 20 years, Stephen Ntim has finally been elected the chairman of the governing party.



He polled 4,014 votes to beat his contenders, with his closest contender polling 1,010 votes.



Stephen Ntim’s first attempt to be chairman of the party was in December 2005.



His second attempt was in 2010, while his third attempt was in 2014. He again lost on the fourth attempt to Freddie Blay in 2018.



In 2005, Mr. Ntim lost to Peter Mac Manu, who was President Akufo-Addo’s campaign manager in the 2016 polls.



His second contest in 2010 ended in a loss to the late Jake Okanta Obetsebi-Lamptey and another loss to Paul Afoko in 2014.



Watch the interview below:











