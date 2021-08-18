Stephen Ntim to contest as NPP National Chairman

Politics of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Former National Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party Stephen Ntim is set to contest for the National Chairman position for the fifth time and is expected to declare his intention soon.



Sources close to Mr. Ntim have indicated that he has not made any comments on the issue as he believes the time is not right since there is the need to support the president to deliver on his mandate.



“We can only break the 8 with the good works of the president and for that matter, we all need as a party to support him and not to be seen championing any other agenda for now.



At the appropriate time, he will come out fully to contest for the position again,” a source said.



The sources also debunked the assertion going round and spread by some failed aspirants that Stephen Ntim is not contesting again.



“For emphasis, he will contest and win this time. God will intervene and victory shall be his. He has suffered enough and nobody can stop this time,” another source stated.