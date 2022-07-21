Stephen Ntim is the best choice to fight an enemy like NDC - Solomon Kusi-Appiah

Politics of Thursday, 21 July 2022

Source: Kojo Smith

Solomon Kusi Appiah, a communications team member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, has described the landslide victory of Stephen Ntim as one that will surely unify the party going into 2024.



Mr Kusi-Appiah opines that the overwhelming endorsement of the newly elected ChairmanChairman of the elephant family will surely ensure that the party breaks the eight as has become the mantra to ward off the NDC.



"In the western world, many inventors had failed several first attempts but eventually became successful, and Mr. Ntim is an epitome of determination, and undaunted and someone with such calibre is the best choice to occupy such a position, as we gear towards a crucial election in 2024," he told Kwaku Dawuro on Movement In The Morning Show on Wontumi Radio/Movement TV and monitored by GhanaWeb.



Solomon Kusi-Appiah, however, cautioned against acts by defeated candidates that will harm the party's fortunes as they will be giving their opponents, the NDC, arsenals to use against them in 2024.



"Mr. Ntim's victory is just unprecedented as compared to the past elected chairpersons of the party, and his victory is the reason why Asabee is levelling many allegations. But we should be measured with the kind of tantrums we throw in a bid to register our displeasure; because we may be giving the NDC something to dwell on against us," he said.



Mr Stephen Ntim polled 4,014 votes to beat his contenders in his fifth attempt to become Chairman of the NPP.



His first attempt to be chairman of the party was in December 2005. His second attempt was in 2010, while his third was in 2014. He again lost on the fourth attempt to Freddie Blay in 2018.



