Stephen Ntim favourite to win the NPP Chairperson's race – Ben Ephson predicts

Prof Ameyaw-Akumfi likely to beat 'Asabee' to second place, Ben Ephson



46 vie for 10 executive positions in the NPP



All set for NPP national executive elections



Pollster Benjamin Emmanuel Ephson has tipped Stephen Ayesu Ntim to win the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairperson’s race, which is set to take place on Saturday, July 16, 2022.



Ben Ephson indicated that Stephen Ntim, who has been contesting in the chairperson’s race of the NPP on five different occasions, has made him gain popularity among the delegates which makes him his favourite.



He, however, added that Ntim’s ability to address the concerns of delegates during the conferences is likely to affect his chance of becoming the new chairman of the NPP.



“People will question why he [Stephen Ntim] is coming for the fifth time. He is the favourite, but between tonight and tomorrow, how he answers his questions will determine,” onuaonline.com reports.



The pollster, who is also the Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch newspaper, said that Prof. Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi is likely to take the second place position in the race, ahead of Stephen Asamoah Boateng, because of the former's late entry into the race.



“Ameyaw-Akumfi will come close to Stephen Ntim because Asamoah came late to the race. If Ntim stretches to win, Ameyaw will follow,” he said.



In all, 46 candidates are contesting for ten national executive positions of the NPP.



The executive positions in the party include the National Chairperson, National Vice Chairperson, General Secretary, National Organiser, Women’s Organiser, Youth Organiser, and National Nasara Coordinator.



The candidates for the chairperson's position include Christopher Ameya Akumfi, Stephen Ayesu Ntim, Stephen Asamoah Boateng (a.k.a Asabee), Sammy Crabbe, Akwasi Osei Adjei, George Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah and Gifty Ama Asantewa Ayeh.



Some 6,000 delegates will be voting in the election, including selected party members from all the 16 regions in Ghana plus some members from the diaspora branches of the NPP.



