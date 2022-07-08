Stephen Ntim ends ‘time aso to break the 8’ campaign tour

Politics of Friday, 8 July 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The National Chairman hopeful of the New Patriotic Party, Stephen Ayesu Ntim, has brought his ‘time aso to break the eight’ campaign tour to a successful end.



The campaign took him to all the 16 regional capitals as well as more than 200 constituencies.



In his interactions with the constituency and regional executives, Stephen Ntim made it poignantly clear to them that winning the next elections should be seen as a collective effort from all party members.



He also emphasized that with unity of purpose, determination, and dedication to the cause of the party, the dreaded eight-year jinx will be broken.



He offered them hope and leadership that encompasses all party members whether executives or not.



He reminded the delegates that every situation requires its peculiar leadership and that he is the best leader to safeguard the party to the next stage–the Moses for the NPP.



He reiterated his commitment to the cause of the party, emphasising that he will sacrifice his all to ensure that the NPP makes history in Ghana’s political dispensation.



He didn’t hesitate to appeal to the people to vote for him as the next National Chairman of the party as he will do all within his abilities to make whoever the delegates select as flagbearer, the next President.



He famously put it; “Give me a candidate and I will make him the President.”



Mr Ntim thus urged the delegates to turn their support into votes for him on the day of voting to ensure that he becomes victorious.



The NPP elects its National Executives between 15th and 17th July 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The aspirants for the National Chairman position are; Prof Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi, Stephen Asamoah Boateng (Asabee), Sammy Crabbe, Akwasi Osei Adjei, George Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah and Stephen Ayesu Ntim.



Meanwhile, one candidate for the Chairmanship race, Joseph Ayikoi Otoo, a former Attorney General under John Agyekum Kufour’s administration has withdrawn from the race.