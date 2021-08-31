Stephen Ntim condemns clashes in Suhum constutuency

Regional News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Former National Vice Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) Stephen Ntim has condemned the clashes between some party supporters at the funeral of the father of a party member in the Suhum Constituency.



According to him, what happened in Suhum was most unfortunate and unacceptable and must be condemned by all.



In a statement, Mr Ntim called on the party's leadership as a matter of urgency to resolve the issues to prevent any further clashes.



"We must also ensure that such barbaric acts do not happen again in the party as we work towards victory 2024 and beyond. This also brings to the fore the need for fairness, equity and tolerance for each other in the upcoming internal elections from the polling stations through to the Constituency, Regional, National, Parliamentary and flagbearership contests in the party," the statement added.



Mr Ntim noted that the party members "need to respect the rules of engagement at every level of the party's activities and work together in unity to break the 8 as it is the only way we can continue to stay in power to bring the needed development to the good people of Ghana."