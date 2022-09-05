Step down if you cannot do your job - Akoto Ampaw to Auditor-General

General News of Monday, 5 September 2022

Lawyer Akoto Ampaw, has berated the Auditor General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, for failing to prosecute persons whom his office finds to have committed infractions at the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).



According to the lawyer, Akuamoah Asiedu’s failure to prosecute such persons is a dereliction of his duty and an upfront to the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, assaseradio.com reports.



He added that if the Auditor General cannot do his job, he should resign for someone who is ready to hold corrupt officials accountable to take his position.



“The first thing is that the Auditor General must do his job, if he is not doing his job, then that is an option [resignation].



“But for now, he has to be made to do his job and it is important that we do not allow him to pass the buck to other institutions. He has a clear constitutional mandate to disallow and surcharge.



“And all we are saying is that he should carry out his constitutional mandate,” Ampaw said. “If he thinks he cannot do it, he should just humbly resign, so that the people of Ghana through the President will appoint someone who is ready and able,” he is quoted to have told Asaase radio on the sidelines of a protest by the Coalition for Democratic Accountability and Inclusive Governance.



The coalition organised the protest to register their displeasure with the Auditor General's refusal to disallow and surcharge for the various financial irregularities uncovered in its reports since 2019.



Other prominent members of the Coalition who joined Monday's protest include lawyer Samson Ayenini, lawyer Martin Kpebu, Kofi Asare of Africa Education Watch, Nana Ama Agyemang Asante, Edem Senanu and Akwasi Pumpuni and Kofi Bentil.



