'Stay on your lane or l will arrest you' – IGP teases friend

General News of Sunday, 31 October 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has warned his closest friends to be law-abiding because he will not hesitate to arrest them when they fall foul of the law.



According to him, there is the need for them to stay in their lane and ensure that they abide by the laws of the land or risk being made to face the law.



He made this known when he was in the company of his very good friends who had paid him a visit.



“Don’t flout the laws because when you flout the laws I will get you arrested,” Dr Dampare said jokingly.



George Akuffo Dampare has goodwill with the people of Ghana with regard to the changes brought to the Ghana Police Service.



He is gradually placing the service on a pedestal that is making it on of the enviable security services in the country.



His recent arrest of some popular figures who flouted the law is testament to the fact that he is leading the needed change in the Ghana Police Service.



