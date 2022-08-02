Stay off our high-security zones – Army cautions encroachers, intruders

General News of Tuesday, 2 August 2022

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has issued a stern warning to members of the general public particularly encroachers and intruders on various security zones to stay off.



In a statement signed by the Director of Public Relations, Naval Captain MA Larbi, the GAF explained that the security zones such as the Base Ammunition Depot were closed to the public.



The statement said it was in the interest of the public that they stayed off military bases for their own safety.



“GAF however wishes to caution the general public that the Base Ammunition Depot is a highly sensitive and restricted security zone which is out of bounds to the general public.



“It is strongly advised that the public desists from tampering with the perimeter fence or attempting to gain any unauthorized access. For their own safety and that of all others as there could be serious repercussions for such actions.



“Intruders and encroachers are also cautioned of dire consequences for their actions if they fail to pay heed to the numerous public warnings and education on the need to stay clear off a high-security zone such as an Ammunition Depot,” part of the statement read.



Meanwhile, GAF has arrested a middle-aged man, Yaw Boateng, and handed him over to the Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID) following his attempt to access a military Base Ammunition Depot at Michel Camp in Accra.



According to GAF, the suspect upon interrogation said he attempted to enter the ammunition depot to gather some metal products for sale.



“Ghana Armed Forces personnel at the Base Ammunition Depot in Michel Camp, have arrested a middle-aged man who was in the process of breaching the perimeter fence in order to gain entry into the Ammunition Depot



“The Suspect, Yaw Boateng, claimed he was from Ashaiman Tulaku and was trying to access the Ammunition Depot to seek aluminum plated materials for sale. Upon his arrest, 18 pieces of aluminum plates, iron pickets and a broken street light lamp holder were found among his possessions. He has been had over to the Police CID for further actions,” the statement added.



