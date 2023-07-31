Stay off! - 'Bawumia will never be president' pastor fires another warning

General News of Monday, 31 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Pastor Kofi Amponsah, the clergyman behind a viral video opposing the idea of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia becoming president has fired another salvo at the veep.



In the new video shared on social media, he is captured addressing church members whiles cautioning the Vice President to stay away from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership race if he wants to live long.



"From now onwards, whatever I am going to say is as the Lord says, somebody say, says the Lord… the first says the Lord is that in the next 21 days, a gentleman called Bawumia, Bawumia, the Vice President.



"Tell him that what the Lord says is this; tell Bawumia that he should stay off the flagbearership and stay longer. This is the prophet through whom God is speaking. This is what the Lord says," he stressed.



GhanaWeb is unable to ascertain when the video was recorded.



In the earlier viral video, pastor amponsah stated his determination to prevent the vice president from becoming the president as long as he is alive.



“Tell Bawumia that so long as I have life, I will never let him be president. Tell your Bawumia that me, as long as I live and my god lives, he will never be president,” the pastor emphatically proclaimed in the video.



He questioned Vice President Bawumia's wisdom probing why he did not use it to help President Nana Akufo-Addo.



He dared anyone who disagreed with him to challenge him.



“Does the country belong to him? If he is wise as he claims why didn’t he use it to help Akufo-Addo? You think there are no men in Ghana. If you are a man challenge me. You think anybody can speak as I am doing now?” he continued.



The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is one of the aspirants in the flagbrearership race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).







