Stay in Parliament, we’ll work for you in constituencies – NDC A/R Chairman to Minority

Politics of Saturday, 19 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Andrews Nana Akwasi, wants the party’s representatives in Parliament to stay in the House to stop the passage of the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy Bill.



He said he would not hesitate to organise party supporters and work on their behalf at the constituency level.



“I am going to organise my executives and party supporters to visit constituencies where we control so our representatives can stay focused in Parliament and stop the passage of the e-levy,” he told Akoma FM.



The e-levy hangs in the balance as the government continues to embark on regional engagements to convince the public to accept the policy.