Stay focused, listen to advice - Opanyin Agyekum to new IGP

Politics of Thursday, 22 July 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Dean of the School of Performing Arts of the University of Ghana, Professor Kofi Agyekum has delivered a word of advice to the acting Inspector General of Police, COP George Akuffo Dampare as he assumes office.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a statement has directed James Oppong Boanuh to embark on terminal leave effective Sunday, August 1, 2021, pending his retirement from the Police Service on Thursday, 7th October 2021.



In his stead, COP George Akuffo Dampare has been appointed by the President to lead the Police Service.



Before his appointment as IGP, COP Dampare was the Director-General in charge of Administration.



"Until a substantive Inspector General of Police is appointed, in accordance with the dictates of the Constitution, President Akufo-Addo has asked the Commissioner of Police George Akuffo Dampare, PH.D, to serve as acting Inspector General of Police with effect from Sunday, 1st August, 2021," a statement dated 21st July, 2021 and issued by the Communications Director at the office of the President, Eugene Arhin, read.



Making his submissions on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Prof. Kofi Agyekum, popularly called Opanyin Agyekum urged COP Dampare to accord respect to his officers.



He cautioned COP Dampare not to let his position make him arrogant but rather he should stay focused on his duties.



He said, "People will badmouth him but he should remain focused. He should also listen to advise from both his elders and age mates at work."



Opanyin Agyekum further charged the acting IGP to restore public confidence in the Service saying "as the Police force is expanding, so is the public confidence in the Police reducing".



"What can he do to whip up public confidence in the Police?", he questioned.