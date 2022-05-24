Stay focused, leave Free SHS debate to politicians - Akufo-Addo to students

General News of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Free SHS debate should be left to politicians



Akufo-Addo hosts Junior Graphic award ceremony at Jubilee House



President tasks students to take studies seriously



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that the debate over the Free Senior High School, Free SHS, and whether it was being properly implemented or otherwise is a political issue.



He, thus, wants students to stay off that debate but rather focus on their studies in order to excel and impact society positively.



“Leave to the politicians the debate of Free SHS and don’t be distracted. Whether we should have Free SHS or we are spending too much money, or whether Akufo-Addo is handling it well, those are not your problems, they are my problem; the problem of those engaged in politics,” he added.



The President made this comment at the Jubilee House on May 20, 2022, when he presented awards to the winners of the Junior Graphic 2021 Essay competition.



He added that it was only with hard work that one of the students could become President of the country in future.



He advised thus, “but for the time being, your emphasis has to be on your learning. Pay attention to what your teachers and parents tell you and work hard.”



Eleven contestants were handed awards out of more than 2,970 entries.



The Free SHS policy has in recent times attracted calls for a review. It is one of the main policies of the government of Ghana, which started in September 2017.



“Every child in Ghana who qualifies for, and is placed in a public Senior High School for his secondary education will have his/her fees absorbed by the government,” the Free SHS secretariat said on its website.