Stay away from social media - Prince Joe Lartey cautions celebrities with mental health issues

General News of Friday, 8 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former TV show host and mental health advocate Prince Joe Lartey Jnr has cautioned Ghanaians with spate of mental health issues to stay off social media during relapse or episodes.



According to the journalist, when there is a relapse, people suffering from some forms of mental health illness may lose control of their will power and sense of judgement.



He noted that they “may say or do things that under a stable mental health condition, they may not even contemplate. When these post or activities get onto social media, it becomes very difficult to retract and may leave negative digital footprints forever. “



He advised people who have some sort of mental illness, especially schizophrenia and bipolar mood disorder to always have a support circle of family and friends who can monitor their activities and assist them in case of a relapse.



"We are in a terrible world and anyone can suffer some form of mental illness today or tomorrow, just like any disease, regardless of age, religion, occupation or social status. It is therefore imperative that we don't stigmatise people with temporary or permanent mental health disorders."



Prince Joe Lartey made this call ahead of the celebration of World mental Health Day this year. World mental health day is celebrated on 10th October every year and this year's celebration falls on this Sunday.



World Mental Health Day was first celebrated in 1992. The theme for this year's event is MENTAL HEALTH IN AN UNEQUAL WORLD. It will be celebrated in over 150 counties across the world, including Ghana.