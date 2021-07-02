Stay away from partisan politics - Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli III warns sub chiefs

xxxxxxxxxxx of Friday, 2 July 2021

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The President of Eastern Nzema Traditional Council in Ellembelle District of the Western Region, Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli III has descended heavily on some Chiefs who have openly declared their support for Kwasi Bonzoh as Ellembelle District Chief Executive (DCE).



At a press conference held on last weekend at Akoto near Nzema Aiyinasi, Nana Nyameke Fofole who is a member of the Eastern Nzema Traditional Council Standing Committee together with some Chiefs and Queenmohers openly declared their unflinching support for the incumbent Ellembelle DCE Kwasi Bonzoh.



According to them, if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo replaces Kwasi Bonzoh as Ellembelle DCE, the ongoing projects in their localities would be abandoned.



They, therefore, urged the president to retain Kwasi Bonzoh to complete the ongoing projects in their localities.



They also took the opportunity to blame the National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay for dividing Ellembelle NPP apart.



At a news briefing held at Atuabo, the Paramountcy of Eastern Nzema Traditional Council to distance the Council from the said press conference organized by some Chiefs of the Eastern Nzema Traditional Council Standing Committee, Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli warned those Chiefs to stay away from partisan politics in the District.



Awulae Amihere emphasized that Chiefs are not expected to engage themselves in active politics but rather fight for development for their localities.



He said that many people in and around Ellembelle District have attacked the Eastern Nzema Traditional Council for openly declaring their support for Kwasi Bonzoh to be retained as Ellembelle DCE as against the other five persons who are also eyeing for the Ellembelle DCE position.



Setting the record straight, Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli III said the Eastern Nzema Traditional Council has not charged any Chief to openly support Kwasi Bonzoh or any other person.



He, therefore, urged Ghanaians to disregard the said press conference organized by some of his Chiefs and stated that those Chiefs do not speak for the Paramountcy but were only seeking for their personal interest.



"This is Ellembelle District within the Eastern Nzema Traditional Council, and as the ranking host, if there is any decision to be made, it has to come to the Council for us to decide where we stand and that goes for everybody. I returned from a trip, only to find out what has happened behind me. I questioned some of the Chiefs who told me they were not a party to what happened; meaning that there is a group of rogue individuals who have gone out to promote their own interest, and it happened that they are promoting the interest of the current DCE (Kwasi Bonzoh to be retained)", Awulae Amihere bemoaned.



Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli took the opportunity to assure the world that the Eastern Nzema Traditional Council wouldn't comply the president to nominate 'Kofi or Ama' to be Ellembelle DCE but would support whoever the president himself would nominate.



"Eastern Nzema Traditional Council is there for development and will continue to support development and not involve the respected Council into partisan politics, we will support whoever he President Akufo-Addo will bring as Ellembelle DCE so let us allow the Vetting Committee do their work, we should not force them and also comply President Akufo-Addo nominate anybody at all," he said.



He added that: "I don’t think this is the time for it; and I want to assure anybody or politician who has the interest to compete for the Ellembelle DCE position that, the Eastern Nzema Traditional Council will not betray the interest of anyone as long he or she seeks the interest of the Nzema people."



Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli said: "It is within the prerogative of the chiefs to support anyone, but if they choose to come together as a group, then it sounds like it is the Eastern Nzema Traditional Council that is doing this and that is not true. I want the world to know that it is not the work of the traditional council even though there are some Chiefs and Queen mothers who gathered to make this press statement. This is not our preference, and it is not our mission to truncate the vetting processes."



He concluded that: "Even if we choose one person, it has to be a decision made under the traditional council by all the chiefs, at least the majority. I’m sad, and I don’t want the world to feel that Eastern Nzema or the Chiefs of Ellembelle want to elect a DCE. We have to be careful as Chiefs. We can do some politics, but not this open politics. We can give advice or suggestions, but we can’t be seen doing these open politics."



The National MMDCEs Vetting Committee has recommended the sitting Ellembelle DCE, Kwasi Bonzoh, Ellembelle NPP Elections Director and Researcher, Isaac Polley, Ellembelle Deputy Communications Director, Abeka Dauda, the Ellembelle NPP Parliamentary Aspirant for 2019, Isaac Menlah, Ellembelle District NADMO Coordinator, Bright Erzan and Eunice Twum to President Akufo-Addo to nominate one to face Ellembelle Assembly Members for confirmation and approval.