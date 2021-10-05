Stay away from Guinea – ECOWAS told

General News of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Editor in Chief for WhatsUp online news portal, David Tamakloe, has advised ECOWAS to refrain from interfering in happenings in Guinea.



To him, the time for ECOWAS to meddle in the affairs of Guinea is overdue and believes the coup led by Col Mamady Doumbouya was the will of the Guinean people. “I think ECOWAS should stay away from the Guinean people because they have no oversight over them. ECOWAS should back off because they have no control and legitimacy over Guinea,” he told Samuel Eshun on the Editors’ Take Edition of the Happy Morning Show.



According to him, Col Mamady Doumbouya led the coup to protect the people of Guinea at a time where they (Guineans) were suffering and ECOWAS had turned a deaf ear to their cries.



David Tamakloe advised Col Mamady Doumbouya to do the will of the Guinean people. “He told the people of Guinea that they’ve been improvised and don’t have good leadership and that is why he truncated the democratic administration. He should do the most important thing for Guineans, start working and solve the problems he highlighted as reasons for the coup.”



The Editor who supports the coup insists Col Mamady Doumbouya can only legitimize his coup by solving the problems of the Guinean people.



He noted that he was impressed by the move of the junta to recover monies illegally acquired by politicians and “the people are now feeling the change. Col Mamady Doumbouya has already set the example of what is to be done to leaders when they fail the people and must keep doing right by Guineans.”



Background



Doumbouya, who led the overthrow of president Alpha Conde on September 5, was sworn in by Supreme Court head Mamadou Sylla for a transition period of unspecified length.



The new interim president spoke of his “commitment” that neither he nor any member of the junta would stand in any future elections that the military has promised to organize after a transition period.



His administration’s mission is to “refound the state” he said, by drafting a new constitution, fighting corruption, reforming the electoral system, and then organizing “free, credible and transparent” elections.



He once again said nothing at the time of his swearing-in about how long he will remain the interim leader.



The new president also promised to “respect all the national and international commitments to which the country has subscribed.”