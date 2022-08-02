Stay at post for August – NSS Personnel told

General News of Tuesday, 2 August 2022

The Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has served notice that the 2021/22 service year is scheduled to officially end on September 30, 2022.



Following this, service personnel have been asked to remain at their various posts till the end of August 2022, a press statement issued and signed by the Director of Corporate Affairs at the NSS, Armstrong Esaah said.



However, the month of September 2022 is for terminal leave, the statement further added.



“In view of this, the Annual Evaluation Form, which is the means to assess service personnel’s performance for the year, has duly been uploaded on the dashboards of all service personnel serving in both private and public organizations.



“All personnel have, from today, August 2, 2022, up to August 31, 2022, to download, fill, get their supervisors to endorse, and submit the completed form to their NSS district offices across the country.



“The NSS Management wishes to urge all service personnel to treat this with all the urgency it deserves since the form is used as the major requirement to process the NSS certificates.



“The Management wishes to express its appreciation to all service personnel for their selfless and unrelenting contributions to serving our cherished nation, Ghana,” parts of the statement read.



