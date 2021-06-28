Statistical Service deploys 1,896 enumerators and supervisors in Oti Region

Regional News of Monday, 28 June 2021

Source: gna.org.gh

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has deployed 1,896, made up 1,571 enumerators and 325 supervisors to gather data for the 2021 Population and Housing Census in Oti Region.



Mr Henry Soglo, the Oti Regional Director of the GSS who made this known to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during an interview said the officers were assigned to a total of 1,506 Enumeration Areas of the eight Municipalities and Districts in the region.



Stating the importance of Population census activities for evaluation of progress, he said it gave government prior knowledge to plan and undertake the next Population and Housing Census.



He stressed that, countries lacking adequate vital statistics system would be giving due consideration to the collection and analysis of data in the 2000 round of Population censuses for the estimation of levels of mortality.



He said those countries would be called upon by relevant organisations of the UN system, donor governments, through multilateral and bilateral mechanism and non-governmental organisations to provide the necessary support to the countries in need in respect of undertaking such censuses, including building of national capacity.



Mr Soglo urged stakeholders to get on board and support the national exercise to become a success.



“It will be an indictment on the country to go through this national exercise without benefits.”