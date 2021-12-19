Statesmen are quiet about hardship under Akufo-Addo for fear of death – Azorka

General News of Sunday, 19 December 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

The First National Vice Chairman of the opposition party National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chief Sofo Awudu Azorka has said although times are hard under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration, statesmen have been quiet about it for fear of death.



According to him, these statesmen were vocal while John Dramani Mahama was in government because of his welcoming nature but have all of a sudden gone silent on issues bothering the country.



To Chief Sofo Azorka it’s imperative that they do away with their fears of death and call out the government for failing the people after several promises of making life better and bigger for them.



“We need to pray and when we pray the Lord will listen to our prayer. We need to pray so the years will pass by quickly then we can get a new President who can make life better for us. We told Ghanaians in 2020 that a vote for Akufo-Addo was hazardous but Ghanaians didn’t listen”.



Nana Akufo-Addo said we are sitting on enough resources and money but today look at what is happening in the country? He said he will be building factories, he said he will give every constituency one million dollars, where is it?



“Our leaders are also quiet about what is happening because they fear death. But when you are sixty you should not fear death. Come out and criticize the government. Come out and let the people know that things are not going on well. After sixty years whatever you do, you’ll die so don’t be afraid to die speaking the truth to power, come out and make the government aware things are not right,” he said in an interview on Kessben TV.



He continued “The first year of the NPP’s second term has been worst. Times are hard and life has become too difficult because of the poor leadership the NPP is offering people of Ghana. It hasn’t been easy for any of us”.



