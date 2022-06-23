State funding political parties will end vote-buying – Asabee

Politics of Thursday, 23 June 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

A National Chairman hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Asamoah Boateng, has said that it’s high time the government started sponsoring political parties.



According to him, when the activities of political parties, including campaigns and elections, are funded by the state, the incidence of monetisation and corruption in elections would cease.



He also believes that this would help the right and qualified persons to be selected since vote-buying to win power can be minimized.



Asabee, however, pointed out that there must be a well-laid-out criterion for the initiative to work effectively so that people don’t circumvent or take advantage of the system.



Speaking in an interview on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo Morning on Thursday, June 23, he said “I think I agree with those who say that government should sponsor political parties…but there must be a criterion and you must meet the requirements.”



Explaining his viewpoint, he said that it is a debate that we must revisit and take a critical look at.



Stressing on the criteria, he told Nana Yaa Brefo that “there must be a limitation else everyone can go and create a political party just to take state funds. We must find out how many votes you obtained in the election and there should be a threshold else three people can meet to form a party…”



The former State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) boss bemoaned monetization in elections saying that it becomes problematic when people with money sponsor politicians because interests would be at play in the end.