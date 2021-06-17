State charges ‘killers’ of 11-year-old Ishmael Mensah with murder

General News of Thursday, 17 June 2021

Source: dailymailgh.com

The State has charged the two people involved in the killing of an 11-year-old boy at Lamptey Mills, a suburb of Kasoa in the Central Region, with murder.



Prosecutors made this known during the hearing of the case in court on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.



The two persons are Nicholas Kini and Eric Nyarko.



Counsel for the accused persons, Samuel Attuah, is reported to have said: “The AG has advised that the two be charged for conspiracy to murder and the file forwarded to the AG’s office for further directives for the bill of indictment and sum of evidence, so we can start the trial as early as possible, which is good because everyone is interested in this case. So, we are very happy that the AG has advised in this direction.”



He said he is still pursuing the bail application for his clients.



“I am going to the High Court for the bail application for my clients hopefully by next week,” Samuel Attuah added.



The deceased Ishmael Mensah was killed in what many have described as a ritual killing. His death received widespread outrage among members of the public who raised concerns about the safety of children.



A family spokesperson for the late Ishmael Mensah, Samad Akalilu said, although they are happy with the directive from the AG’s office to charge the two with murder, they want a speedy trial.



“We want an expeditious trial. We are not happy when a day passes, and this case is not fast-tracked. But on the flip side, we are happy because we have been waiting for what they say is the AG’s advice, but on another hand, we are generally not happy because the case is still delaying.”



Meanwhile, the judge, Eric Oheneba Antwi-Boasiako, adjourned the case to July 15, 2021, for further hearing.