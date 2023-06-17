State Housing units so expensive, even MPs can’t afford – Dormaa West MP

General News of Saturday, 17 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Members of the Works and Housing Committee from the Minority side in Parliament have expressed concerns about the exorbitant prices of housing units built by the State Housing Company (SHC).



They argue that these prices are beyond the reach of the average Ghanaian and even the middle class.



During inspections conducted by the committee, it was found that the prices for various housing developments by SHC in locations like Adenta and Amrahia in Accra ranged from GH₵800,000 to GH₵1.1 million.



Vincent Oppong Asamoah, the Minority Spokesperson on Works and Housing, in an interview with JoyNews, highlighted that even as a privileged Member of Parliament, he cannot afford such prices.



He expressed concern about how a low-level civil servant would be able to gather such a significant amount to purchase these housing units.



Expressing his astonishment, he remarked, “Looking at the structure and the price they are quoting, I wonder the people that would be able to afford … I have not had such money in my account throughout my entire life.”



The Chairman of the Committee, Isaac Kwame Asiamah, has also shared the concern regarding the prices.



However, he acknowledged and commended the current management of the State Housing Company for their efforts in reviving the company from a state of ruin.



Asiamah said the cost is not affordable since the middle class will even struggle to raise the amount.



“I think after visiting four sites of SHC, I think we are so happy and impressed about the greater innovation, creativity and enterprise that has gone into their operations …but as MPs, we are concerned about the cost.



Meanwhile, the Managing Director of SHC, Kwabena Ampofo Appiah says the institution over the years has been seeking to be profitable and to provide homes of the highest quality at the lowest prices available.



He said however that SHC has experienced a number of challenges including land acquisition in the Greater Accra Region.



He said that the government has offered to provide SHC with roads, water, and electricity, which will go a long way to reducing the cost of the housing units.



He said that if “this is something we can sustain in the long term, it is going to help us as a company to be able to deliver lower-income homes.”