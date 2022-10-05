Start destooling Chiefs involved in galamsey – UCC lecturer dares Otumfuo

General News of Wednesday, 5 October 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

A lecturer at the University of Cape Coast Dr. Tuffour says only the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II can help fight galamsey, especially in the Ashanti Region region.



Ashanti Region has been one of the hotspots for illegal mining in recent times.



The King of the Ashanti Kingdom Otumfuo Osei Tutu II speaking on illegal mining blamed government appointees for the failure to fight the menace.



However, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Abu Jinapor speaking at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology(KNUST) indicated that Chiefs cannot be left out as forces behind illegal mining in Ghana.



He said, “I come from a palace and I can say without a shred of equivocation that in most cases, no one, and I repeat, no one can bring a chain saw to harvest in the forest or an excavator to mine in the bush or chanfang to work on a river body in a community without the knowledge, acquiescence or passive approval somehow of the Chief, elders, the assemblymen, opinion leaders and or local authorities in the community.” He said.



“We have to begin to be blunt about this situation on our hands. It is the honest truth and, sadly for me, I am having to say it and do so publicly. Ladies and gentlemen, you may have heard that on Thursday 29th September 2022 on behalf of the president of the republic, I paid a working visit to our men and women in uniform-the operation halt two team in Manso Datano in the Amansie South District.” He added.



But speaking on Accra-based OKAY FM, Dr Tuffour of the University of Cape Coast insisted that chiefs are involved in the rise of illegal mining activities in the country.



He says the Ashanti Kingdom’s head Otumfuo Osei Tutu can ensure that galamsey comes to a close especially in his Kingdom.



The UCC lecturer believes that the King should start his investigations, name Chiefs involved in the act and destool them to serve as a deterrent to others who are also engaged in similar acts and that will help fight the menace destroying Ghana’s forest reserves and water bodies.



“We all know the power Otumfuo wields. He alone can stop galamsey. Some Chiefs are to be blamed for the galamsey. If Minister wants to fight galamsey, he should expose the chiefs involved.



"Mention names, name and shame. We will not solve the problem if we go in circles. Otumfuo is aware of people who are engaged in because he made that known during one consultative meeting.



"Our forefathers left us lands and asked that chiefs take care of them so if these Chiefs will sell the lands, then we should destool them,” he said.