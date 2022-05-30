Stark reality hitting Alan's camp after poor show in NPP internal elections

General News of Monday, 30 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The internal NPP elections were supposed to be the sideshow before the real showdown for the flagbearership contest next year, but for Team Alan, it has turned out to be a humiliating trouncing and a frustrating process so far.



After losing out big time to Team Bawumia in the recent Constituency level elections, the weekend's regional elections, turned out even worse for Team Alan, which has failed to make any meaningful impact.



With 14 out of the 16 regions already done, known loyalists of Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen have suffered heavy defeats to men and women, who are firm advocates of Vice President Bawumia’s Presidential bid, leaving the Trade Minister's flagbearership dream hanging by a thread.



The most crushing defeat for Team Alan was recorded, interestingly, at his own backyard in the Ashanti Region, where Team Bawumia swept all 10 contested positions.



The manner of Team Alan's unimpressive defeat in the Ashanti Region would be of great concern to Alan and his team. Their candidate for the regional Chairman Asare Bediako made an insignificant impact after getting a paltry 20 votes from the over 1000 votes up for grabs.



Again in the Ashanti Region, another ardent supporter of Alan, Abraham Boadi, who contested the 2nd Vice Chairmnamship position, got only 11.



Meanwhile, Team Bawumia continued its dominance in the NPP internal elections. After taking control at the Constituency level, Team Bawumia is now firmly in charge at the regions, with his loyalists sealing almost all top positions in the regions, so far.



The triumphant trend started on Friday in the North, with Team Bawumia sweeping all chairmanship positions in the 5 northern regions, as well as Western North and Bono East Regions.



Saturday and Sunday's elections proved even more successful for Team Bawumia, as his avowed loyalists swept positions in key regions Ashanti Region, Eastern Region, Greater Accra, Oti, Volta and Western Regions respectively.



Regardless of what happens in the remaining region, Central, Bawumia’s formidability in the NPP flagbearership race has been unquestionably well established.



The NPP internal elections, a key determinant of the upcoming flagbearership contest, has clearly showed Vice President Bawumia as the people's choice.



On the other hand, the results of the internal contest has left Bawumia’s main contender, Alan Kyerematen, facing stark realities, as his flagbearership dream is obviously hanging by a thread.



It surely cannot be palatable situation for Team Alan when their main man for Chairman for Ashanti Region got only 11 out of over 1000 votes to place an embarrassing 3rd. Neither it is, when Team Alan's Upper West Regional Coordinator could only pull paltry votes in his bid to become the Secretary of the region.



Our sources within the Alan camp have confirmed the feeling of extreme disappointment, but the source adds that the camp intends to fight on by waging sustained media campaign to create an impression that their candidacy is still formidable, inspite of the the stark reality.