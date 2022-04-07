Star shines on with brand relaunch

General News of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC (GGBPLC) has unveiled an exciting new look for its award-winning lager, Star Beer, at a fun-filled event in Accra. The renewed and revitalized look of Ghana’s most decorated beer is line with the belief that Ghanaians have a reason to celebrate the shared optimism and warmth

they use to rally together and shine on.



The new label sports the signature brand colours of Star Beer - blue and yellow -representing the warmth or shine within Ghanaians and the renewed energy of the brand. It also highlights Star beer’s quality credentials and international recognition by proudly displaying the brand’s Monde Selection quality award gold medals. Finally, the new look reinforces the brand as one made by Ghanaians for

Ghanaians, with the phrase ‘Sparkling the Ghanaian Spirit’ written boldly on the neck label.



Marketing Director of GGBPLC, Estella Muzito, speaking at the event, shared her excitement about the relaunch of Star Beer and teased many exciting engagement sessions the brand has for consumers.



She affirmed her strong belief in the liquid’s quality, reiterating that the quality taste consumers have come to know, and love, remains. She expressed her desire for Ghanaians to enjoy the goodness of Star beer through the easter celebrations and encouraged patrons to drink responsibly as well.



Managing Director of GGBPLC, Helene Weesie, maintained, “as you may know, we pride ourselves as being the brewery that offers every true beer drinker a refreshing and quality tasting beer with its signature million sparkling bubbles. High quality is a key brand attribute of Star and is what makes our

liquid and its great taste really stand head and shoulders above others. Earlier this week, Star Beer won Gold at the 2022 Monde Selection World Quality Awards. This is the fourth time the brand has achieved this incredible feat. This is a true testament to our quality.”



“As a group we can only attribute our successes to the hard work of our staff and the continuous support and patronage of our customers and consumers all over the country. We are truly grateful and assure you all that especially as we have rebranded we will continue to work tirelessly to give our customers the amazing taste that they truly deserve,” she added.



Special guest of honour and arguably one of Ghana’s most celebrated music icons, Samini thrilled fans to lots of music and guests danced the night away.