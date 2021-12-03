Standoff in Parliament a failure of leadership – Agyeman-Duah

General News of Friday, 3 December 2021

A former Senior Governance Adviser at the United Nations, Prof. Baffour Agyeman-Duah says the ongoing impasse between the Majority and Minority in Parliament over the 2022 Budget is preventable.



Speaking to Francis Abban on Morning Starr Thursday, Prof. Agyeman-Duah stated that the current composition of Parliament should inform the government on how to deal with issues in the House.



According to him, both sides in the House should consider the nation’s interest and desist from the drama.



“The opposition party has given some five things they want to be addressed and so far, from what I am hearing the Finance Minister is ready to meet them halfway in other words there should be some compromises, that should be the essence.



“So one of the disappointments I have is what I may call the failure of leadership on the part of Parliament itself and the government. Leadership is when you are facing a potential crisis you quickly find ways to defuse the crisis. You don’t wait until you are neck-deep in the crisis before you should ask for help,” he advised.



The Minority in Parliament has said the action by the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu in overturning the ruling of the Speaker has never happened in Parliamentary history.